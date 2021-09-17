Adhesive Equipment Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2028
The Global Adhesive Equipment Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global Adhesive Equipment Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).

Market Overview
Adhesives are the substance shaped through the mixture of two or extra liquid or semi-liquid materials joined completely to surfaces with the help of the certain device. The adhesive formation procedure involves numerous strategies such as bonding, shelling out melting, and extracting. Thus to carry out such methods distinct styles of adhesive systems are used. The system consists of an automatic electric gun, adhesive controllers, -component volumetric allotting meter blend, business warm melt gadget, and cold glue applicator.
Adhesive equipment is appreciably utilized in give up-consumer industries consisting of industrial machinery transportation & packaging, automotives, scientific, consumer electronics, creation, crockery and glassware, patron accurate, and home equipment.
Market Dynamics
The global adhesive system is pushed with the aid of the growing consumption of adhesives by means of the emerging end-use industries consisting of creation, automotive, textiles, shoes, electronics, etc. Around the globe. The further marketplace is pushed by a rising call for the packaging industry observed by the authority's initiatives for business machinery and plenty of different production industries.
Rising rising consumption of adhesives in construction, automotive, textiles, footwear, electronics etc. around the globe
The marketplace is pushed by way of surge inside the call for through the quit-consumer industries along with production, automotive, textiles, footwear, electronics with growing online purchasing through e-trade websites around the world. Adhesive equipment consisting of applicators, thermal paste dispensers, glue containers, computerized adhesive guns is substantially used within the textile enterprise for bonding fabric together.
As the demand for textiles, leathers, footwear and apparel and apparel is developing at a speedy pace because of the surge within the Asia-Pacific population call for which drives the boom of the adhesive device market. For example in Asia-Pacific, India is the second-largest manufacturer of textile enterprise merchandise consisting of apparel, apparel. As in line with the India Brand Equity Foundation Organization in the first region of 2020, India’s overall textiles and apparel export reached around US$ 22.95 billion and is projected to reach around US$ eighty two.00 billion by way of 2021. It created a massive call for adhesive equipment in India.
Growing demand by the packaging industry with the surge in E-commerce sale of the consumer's goods have propelled the growth of the adhesive equipment market
Further growing call for of the by using the packaging industry due to surge in the sale of the customer's goods thru the e-commerce sites have propelled the call for for the transportable adhesive equipment in the packaging enterprise. According to UNCTAD, the global e-trade sale reached around US$ 29 trillion expanded by using 13% in 2017, this is broadly speaking because of a surge in the number of online buyers.
Rising Government favorable policies regarding bio-based adhesives development with the help of advanced technology may create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the adhesive equipment market
The increasing launching of bio-based adhesives by the leading manufacturers has created a huge opportunity for the growth of the adhesive equipment market. For instance, on 10th Sept 2020, Toyochem launched new biodegradable polyurethane adhesive materials for several industries where the use of biodegradable materials is preferred. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation Organization in 2019, the consumer electronics and appliances sale reached to around US$ 10.93 billion and is projected to reach around US$ 21 billion by 2025 in India.
Segment Analysis
By Product
• Adhesive controllers
• Two-Part Volumetric Dispensing Meter Mix
• Industrial hot melt equipment
• Cold Glue Applicator
• Adhesive Pumping Systems
• Pneumatic Adhesive Applicator
• Adhesive Application Guns
• Others
By Mounting Type
• Container mounted
• Handheld
• Robotic
• Machine mounted
• Rotary
By Adhesive
• Epoxy
• Acrylic
• Polyurethane
• Polyester
• Fabric adhesives
• Yellow Wood Glue
• Spray adhesives
• Super Glue
• Hot glue
• Others
By Operation Medium
• Compressed Air
• Electric
By Application Method
• Bead
• Dot
• Flat Spray
• Round Spray
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Retail Store
• Supermarket/Hypermarket
By Application
• Packaging & Lamination
• Technical Textiles
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Building and Construction
• Electronics
• Industrial
• Leather and Footwear
• Woodworking
• Others
Geographical Analysis
Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share global Adhesive Equipment market
Asia-Pacific location is dominating the worldwide Adhesive Equipment market accounted for the largest market proportion in 2019, due to presence of the producing businesses, developing industrialization, and growing populace demand of the adhesive system with the aid of the manufacturing industries of fabric, apparel, automotive on this location accompanied by way of North America and Europe. As per the International Institute for Sustainable Development Organization in 2017, Asia-Pacific place accounted for maximum share in textiles and apparel area representing 61% and 37.1% of the global marketplace. Similarly, North America is also developing at the quickest pace attributable to the presence of the leading production businesses with the presence of the advanced era adhesive device manufacturer.
Competitive Landscape
The adhesive equipment market is moderately competitive with the presence of local as well as global companies. some of the key players which are contributing to the growth of the market include Henkel, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., ITW Dynatech, 3M, Dispensing Limited, Nordson Corporation, Valco Melton, Adhesive & Equipment, Robatech, Dymax Corporation, and among others.
The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations, which are contributing to the growth of the Adhesive Equipment market globally. For instance, on 15th April 2020, Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) completed the acquisition of the adhesives division of John P. Kummer GmbH, AG and Ltd (JPK). JPK is a leading European distributor of specialty products for the electronic and medical markets.
Further on 14th June 2016, Atlas Copco, a leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions, has acquired a Swedish supplier of dispensing equipment Bondtech, for supplying adhesives and sealants used by automotive manufacturers.
