Transfusion Diagnostics Market: Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

The Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Blood transfusion is the technique of shifting blood to the body. Transfusions are used for diverse medical conditions to replace lost components of the blood.
Blood transfusions are achieved to update blood lost at some stage in surgery or due to an excessive injury. A transfusion also can be finished if the frame can’t make blood well because of an infection.
Blood transfusions are very commonplace; almost Five million people acquire a blood transfusion every 12 months within the U.S.
Market Dynamics
The rising occurrence of blood most cancers is one of the elements fueling the worldwide transfusion diagnostics market.
According to the Leukemia Research Foundation, in 2018, extra than 201,870 new cases of blood cancer are predicted in the United States. Approximately 387,000 Americans are living with leukemia.
According to Cancer Research UK, there are around 9,900 new leukemia instances in the UK every 12 months. Leukemia is the twelfth maximum not unusual most cancers within the UK, accounting for 3% of all new cancer instances. In 2015, leukemia has become 10th most common most cancers in males with around five,900 new instances in the U.K, and 12th most not unusual most cancers in the female, with about 4,000 new instances in the U.K.
Market Segmentation
BY TYPE
• Instruments & Kit
• Reagents
• Others
BY APPLICATION
• Blood grouping
• Disease screening
• Others
END-USER
• Hospitals
• Laboratories
• Blood banks
• Plasma fractionation facilities
• Others
Geographical Analysis
The worldwide transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW.
North America is dominating the global transfusion diagnostics market, because of the rising prevalence of blood most cancers within the U.S, and regulatory acclaim for transfusion diagnostics, which is fueling the marketplace increase.
For example, consistent with the Leukemia Research Foundation, around 866,000 Americans were dwelling with Hodgkin’s or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018. An anticipated 75,000 human beings are residing with myelodysplastic syndromes in the United States. In 2017, there has been 68,000 loss of life instances from blood most cancers inside the U.S.
In November 2018, Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, has acquired FDA clearance for its fully automated NEO instrument. NEO Iris, Immucor’s sixth-generation immunohematology tool, underscores Immucor’s remarkable many years-lengthy commitment to soundly and fully automate the blood bank.
NEO Iris has a test menu for mid-to high-volume, high-throughput blood checking out carried out in hospitals, donor facilities, and scientific reference laboratories.
Competitive Analysis
The regulatory approval, a strategic alliance between companies and the launch of new diagnostics, is one of the critical factor driving the global transfusion diagnostics market.
In January 2019, Immucor, Inc., a global leader in transfusion and transplantation diagnostics, has received approval by Health Canada for its fully automated Echo instrument, Echo Lumena, designed for the small to mid-volume laboratory segment, is Immucor’s fifth-generation immunohematology instrument and brings brilliant performance and more unambiguous test results.
In June 2017, Grifols, and Beckman Coulter Inc. entered into an exclusive, long-term agreement for the global distribution of Grifols’ hemostasis instruments, reagents, and consumables.
In August 2015, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., has introduced IH-500, a fully automated random access system for blood typing and screening, providing small and medium-size transfusion medicine laboratories fast and reliable results in a 24/7 environment. The IH-500 system is available in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin America.
