St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A404572

TROOPER: Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 at 2333 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection at E. Darling Hill Rd and Darling Hill Rd, East Burke, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Andrew P. Mitchell

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/16/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to E. Darling Hill Rd in East Burke, Vermont to a report of a single vehicle crash. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Andrew Mitchell, showed signs of impairment and he was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in Caledonia County Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/21 at 0800

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT:Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.