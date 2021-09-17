St. Johnsbury Barracks/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A404572
TROOPER: Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/16/21 at 2333 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Intersection at E. Darling Hill Rd and Darling Hill Rd, East Burke, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Andrew P. Mitchell
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/16/2021, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to E. Darling Hill Rd in East Burke, Vermont to a report of a single vehicle crash. Further investigation revealed that the operator, Andrew Mitchell, showed signs of impairment and he was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks and released with a citation to appear at a later date and time in Caledonia County Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/04/21 at 0800
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT:Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.