Williston Barracks / Larceny / Request for Information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A103398
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/16/2021 between 0400 hours to 1600 hours
LOCATION: Mills Riverside Park, Underhill Parking lot
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/16/2021 Vermont State Police received a report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a silver 2006 Ford F-150 in the parking lot of Mills Riverside Park in Underhill between the hours of 0400 and 1600. An unknown individual went underneath the victims vehicle and utilized a Sawzall or similar tool to cut off the catalytic converter from the vehicle.
Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior consistent with the actions listed above are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks at (802)878-7111 reference case# 21A103398.