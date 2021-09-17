Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Larceny / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 21A103398

TROOPER:  Trooper Brandon Sweet                                     

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/16/2021 between 0400 hours to 1600 hours

LOCATION: Mills Riverside Park, Underhill Parking lot

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time                                                                       

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 09/16/2021 Vermont State Police received a report of a catalytic converter being stolen from a silver 2006 Ford F-150 in the parking lot of Mills Riverside Park in Underhill between the hours of 0400 and 1600.  An unknown individual went underneath the victims vehicle and utilized a Sawzall or similar tool to cut off the catalytic converter from the vehicle. 

 

Anyone who may have observed suspicious behavior consistent with the actions listed above are encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks at (802)878-7111 reference case# 21A103398. 

