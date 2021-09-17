Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.16.21

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 296 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Sales and use taxes: exclusion: pawnbrokers: transfer of vested property.
- AB 361 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Open meetings: state and local agencies: teleconferences.
- AB 442 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage) – Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1975: exemption: Metropolitan Water District of Southern California: master reclamation plan.
- AB 465 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Professional fiduciaries: prelicensing and renewal or restoration: education.
- AB 468 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Emotional support animals.
- AB 506 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Youth service organizations: child abuse and neglect prevention.
- AB 556 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Misuse of sperm, ova, or embryos: damages.
- AB 559 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – San Joaquin River Conservancy: governing board.
- AB 807 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Bar pilots: pilotage rates.
- AB 930 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Subsurface installations: attorney’s fees and costs.
- AB 934 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Public buildings: shelter in place: guidelines.
- AB 974 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – Equestrian safety.
- AB 1010 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Architects: continuing education.
- AB 1094 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Sexual orientation and gender identity data collection pilot project.
- AB 1144 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Cottage food operations.
- AB 1537 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – The California Massage Therapy Council.
- AB 1556 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Ticket sellers.
- AB 1585 by the Committee on Health – Health care.
- SB 208 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Sierra Nevada Conservancy: Sierra Nevada Region: subregion: definitions: annual report.
- SB 352 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – The military: sexual harassment.
- SB 614 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – California Military Department Support Fund activities.
- SB 631 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – State claims: California Victim Compensation Board.
- SB 634 by the Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement – Public employees’ retirement.
- SB 776 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – Safe drinking water and water quality.
- SB 826 by the Committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development – Business and professions.
- SB 828 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Surplus state real property: disposal.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
###