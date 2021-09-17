Former Williamson Co. Deputy Indicted in TBI Misconduct Case

FRANKLIN – A former Williamson County deputy faces a felony charge of misconduct following an investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

At the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI agents began investigating John Edward Vande Woude III (DOB 1-15-88) in April. During the investigation, agents developed information Vande Woude mishandled information in a Franklin rape case to potentially benefit a friend, who was a suspect in the crime.

On Wednesday, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging the Spring Hill man with one count of Official Misconduct. Today, authorities arrested Vande Woude and subsequently released him on his own recognizance.

###