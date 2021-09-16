“Operation Thundering Justice” Nets Drug Indictments and Arrests

HUNTINGDON – An undercover operation spanning more than a year into the sell of illicit drugs throughout Carroll County has resulted in the indictment of numerous individuals.

“Operation Thundering Justice,” led by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Huntingdon Police Department, the McKenzie Police Department, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, began in January 2020. During the investigation, authorities conducted multiple controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.

On September 8th, the Carroll County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging 19 people in connection to the ongoing investigation.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the TBI on such a major operation,” said 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe. “By taking these drug dealers off the street, we’re making the 24th District a safer place and hopefully there will be fewer parents wondering where their children are because of this operation.”

Today, TBI, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Huntingdon Police Department, McKenzie Police Department, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted an extensive roundup in an effort to bring the individuals into custody.

“These arrests send a unified message that we will not tolerate this type of activity in our communities,” said Darryl Richardson, TBI Assistant Director, Drug Investigation Division.

At the time of this release, 15 individuals had been arrested and charged as a result of the indictments. Previous charges against the individuals have included violent offenses including weapons counts and aggravated assault on an officer. Each was booked into the Carroll County Jail.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and more indictments and arrests are expected.

Regina Bryant (DOB: 4/30/71), McKenzie – Three counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, also charged during arrest today with Possession of Schedule III – Hydrocodone, $50,000 bond

Jamie L. Carter (DOB: 10/24/78), McKenzie – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $25,000 bond

Angi Fenti (DOB: 2/26/72), Bruceton – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, also charged during arrest today with Possession with Intent – Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $25,000 bond

Andrus M. Hall (DOB: 12/6/85), Cedar Grove – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $25,000 bond

Allen Hardee (DOB: 8/9/87), Yuma – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $25,000 bond

Bryan L. King (DOB: 4/28/88), Huntingdon – Three counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000 bond

Carla Lawton (DOB: 1/1/76), Huntingdon – Four counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000 bond

Aaron R. Luter (DOB: 8/7/80), Atwood – Two counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000 bond

Carlos L. Milton (DOB: 7/2/85), McKenzie – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $30,000 bond

Jamie L. Parker (DOB: 4/13/76), Yuma – Two counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, also charged during arrest today with Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $25,000 bond

Jonathon Taylor (DOB: 10/1/81), Paris – Three counts Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, $50,000 bond

Letritia A. Wortham (DOB: 1/28/81), Bruceton – One count Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine, also charged during arrest today with Possession with Intent – Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $25,000 bond

Also arrested today:

Angel L. Bach (DOB: 2/18/76), Clarksville – One count Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect, one count Possession of Schedule VI, one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ashton Ridley (DOB: 9/3/02), McKenzie – One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kaitlynn Webb (DOB: 5/24/00), Dresden – One count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia