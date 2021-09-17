Small grants available to help develop youth programs across the state

Youth councils, local governments and private or non-profit agencies with ideas for innovative programs to help North Carolina’s teens can apply for funding help from the North Carolina Department of Administration. Later this fall, the department’s Council for Women & Youth Involvement (CFWYI) will award numerous mini grants for programs specifically targeting high school students in grades 9-12.

“The mini grant program provides our teens a chance to help local peers establish leadership skills in project development, management and communication,” said Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. “An investment in North Carolina’s future, the program aims to not only engage youth in character building activities but services to help their communities.”

The State Youth Council Mini Grant Program typically awards funds ranging from $100 to $500 to non-profit organizations interested in developing innovative programs and initiatives that help high school teens. This year, the State Youth Council will award a total of $6,292 to deserving organizations and agencies.

Examples of previous projects have included: a health program that educates youth on how to make better decisions regarding wellness; new exercise equipment; and a partnership with an animal shelter to build pens for dogs. Food, entertainment, travel and salaries do not qualify for grant funding.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 to be considered. All project proposals must adhere to general COVID-19 safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the NC Department of Health and Human Services. State Youth Councils and the Youth Advisory Council will screen and review applications this fall and make grant announcements in early 2022.

For more information and to apply, contact CFWYI State Youth Council coordinators, Candace Dudley and Anaja McClinton at 984-236-0330 or doa.youth.involvement@doa.nc.gov.

