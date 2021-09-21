sikka.ai Launches New Version of Its Award-Winning Sikka API Platform To Optimize Healthcare Connectivity
The Sikka API Platform provides a single API for quickly building secure apps for over 90% of the dental, veterinary, orthodontics, oral surgery, chiropractic and optometry industries. Those apps are included in the Sikka Marketplace. (Click image to see gif animation.)
This new release adds near-instantaneous response time and advanced query and filter capabilities to its more than 2 million calls per day with 99.945% uptime.
Looking to harness the power of this industry-leading single API connection to over 400 practice management systems and versions, financial and payments softwares and more, over 50 companies have already joined the platform, with more following all the time. In turn, these apps – as well as sikka.ai's own first party ones – have made the Sikka API Platform the choice of more than 35,000 dental practices, which have a combined 124 million patients.
"Our company mission is to be the platform that transforms global retail healthcare," said Founder and CEO Vijay Sikka. "Dental, veterinary, optometry, chiropractors and other healthcare offices have never had a single API that enables over 50 best-in-class productivity applications. Providers and their staffs work so hard, especially in light of the additional challenges brought on by the pandemic, we feel inspired to do our part."
This new version of sikka.ai’s two-time API World award-winning platform was built from the ground up on the NGINX open-source, high-performance HTTP server and reverse proxy for the increased flexibility and faster response times that “walled garden” systems can’t match. In addition, its filtering syntax makes finding the right data easier, using a robust query set, including:
AND
OR
LIKE
GREATER THAN
LESS THAN
EQUAL TO
NOT EQUAL TO
sikka.ai allows developers to customize the system to their own unique requirements. By default, few API fields will be returned. If users want more fields, they can easily be fetched using “field” parameters. This aspect of the architecture also improves response time, by defaulting to only showing the necessary fields in the API response.
All of this was made possible only through sikka.ai’s continuous work – and laserlike focus – on building modern architecture-based APIs to improve the developer experience. The early access release of this new version of the Sikka API Platform is available now for all manner of partners.
All this functionality is production-ready and supported for use at large scale. There are many more new endpoints and features, the full set of which can be seen here.
So, if you have an app for the dental, veterinary, physician or optometry spaces, don’t wait – contact sikka.ai today for free access to its sandbox testing environment.
