Jane Seymour Invites You to "Chit Chat with Elise McKenna" on October 3rd
Travel Back to "Somewhere In Time" for this virtual fundraising experience benefiting the Open Hearts Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund
I am thrilled to join fans from all over the world and share in our mutual love of ‘Somewhere in Time,’ while also raising donations for the Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open Hearts Foundation, co-founded by award winning actress and philanthropist, Jane Seymour, OBE, will host “Chit Chat with Elise McKenna,” a virtual experience on October 3rd from 11:00AM to 1:00PM PST, benefiting the Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund. This exclusive virtual chat will explore the 1980 Academy Award nominated romantic fantasy drama film, "Somewhere in Time." Travel back in time with Jane Seymour for this unique gathering of fans, donors, and special guests and reminisce about the film’s making and behind the scenes stories. In partnership with The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, hotel historian, Bob Tagatz, will also join the chat. Guests are encouraged to wear their vintage clothing, a favorite feathered fan, or bowler hat and join in the fun.
— Jane Seymour, Co-Founder and Board member, Open Hearts Foundation
Jane Seymour shares, “I am thrilled to join fans from all over the world and share in our mutual love of ‘Somewhere in Time.’ It’s just such a beautiful, simple, and pure movie with a wonderful message: that love conquers time. Equally, I am also excited to be raising critical donations for the Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund and help others in the continued COVID-19 pandemic. The Open Hearts Foundation provides immediate grants to support worthy charities serving the most vulnerable women and children across the United States.”
To kick off the fundraising, Forefront Living in Dallas, Texas has provided a $10,000 matching sponsorship. For every donation provided at $100, $500 or $1,000 or more, guests will also be treated to unique gifts at each level such as an open edition off-set print of “The Conversation” by Jane Seymour or a very special Art to Wear scarf by Jane Seymour Designs that is being especially created for this virtual experience. Jane is also offering a future virtual chat of fifteen minutes for donors that give $1,000 or more.
The Foundation hopes to reach its goal of raising $50,000 or more to support its November grant distribution cycle of the Emergency Relief Fund. Since April of 2020, the Foundation has granted more than $404,500 through the Fund to benefit growing or emerging charities serving the most vulnerable women and children such as foster children, children with medical issues, children and families facing food insecurity, morbidity or lack of shelter, domestic violence victims and survivors, the homeless, children with incarcerated parents and formerly incarcerated women. Through the vetting process that is part of its grantmaking program, the Foundation ensures that these funds go directly to those in need and, because the charities are growing, the grants provided have a profound impact. Additional details can be found here: www.openheartsfoundation.org/covid19response
WHAT: Chit Chat with Elise McKenna, a virtual experience with Jane Seymour benefiting the Open Hearts Foundation
WHEN: Sunday, October 3rd from 11:00AM to 1:00PM PST
WHERE: An exclusive, virtual experience
WEBSITE: www.OpenHeartsFoundation.org/donate
DIRECT LINK TO DONATE: https://bit.ly/3kVVn9K
About the Open Hearts Foundation:
The Open Hearts Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, empowers emerging and growing nonprofit organizations whose origins and mission are consistent with the precepts of the Open Hearts philosophy. The Foundation accelerates purpose through its grant making and volunteerism programs curating incredible opportunities to engage hands on with philanthropic causes. Including the grants invested through this Emergency Relief Fund, the Foundation has provided more than $1,353,500.00 in its grant making history in support of charities throughout the United States and inspired thousands of volunteers across the globe to do what they can to help others and find their unique purpose. To learn more about the Open Hearts Foundation, visit www.openheartsfoundation.org.
