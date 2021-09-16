Route 3037 Scott Road Gas Line Work Saturday in Mt. Lebanon

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Scott Road (Route 3037) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, September 18 weather permitting.

Crews from the Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct gas line repair work on Scott Road between Route 19 and Piedmont Avenue from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Michael Facchiano at 412-344-5503 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

