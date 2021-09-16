Submit Release
Route 3037 Scott Road Gas Line Work Saturday in Mt. Lebanon

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Scott Road (Route 3037) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon, Allegheny County will occur Saturday, September 18 weather permitting.

Crews from the Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct gas line repair work on Scott Road between Route 19 and Piedmont Avenue from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur. 

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Michael Facchiano at 412-344-5503.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

