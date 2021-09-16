Overnight High Friction Surface Treatment Operations Begin Monday in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) operations in various locations in Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 20 weather permitting.

Beginning Monday, crews will conduct HFST operations, requiring single-lane closures nightly from according to the following schedule:

Route 2037 (Westinghouse Avenue) at Fifth Avenue in North Versailles Township from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, October 1

Route 2031 (Lincoln Way) between Stewartsville Hollow Road and Mason Road in White Oak Borough from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, October 8

Route 88 (Library Way) between Connor Road and Sixth Street in Castle Shannon Borough from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, October 15

HFST is an innovative technique to improve the safety of motorists at high-priority crash locations throughout the commonwealth. Road surfaces become polished in areas where drivers brake often, like going around curves, down steep roads, or at an intersection. This makes vehicles skid more because there is less friction between the tires and the road surface. Wet road surfaces can also reduce pavement friction and cause skidding or hydroplaning.

HFST is added to the top of a road surface, using materials, such as bauxite, to create more friction on pavement. These materials, called aggregates, are high quality and are less likely to wear down than normal pavement. Having greater friction helps to keep vehicles in their lane on slippery pavement around curves and helps the driver to stop.

Crews from Mekis Construction will conduct the work, with flaggers assisting motorists through the intersections.

For more information on HFST, a low cost safety improvement, visit PennDOT’s Innovation Council website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

