Final Paving to Begin on I-83 Project Near Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that final paving is expected to begin next week on the Interstate 83 widening and reconstruction project near Harrisburg.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin final paving on southbound I-83 within the project limits. Lane restrictions will be implemented on southbound I-83 beginning the night of Sunday, September 19. The restrictions will be in place weeknights from 9 PM to 6 AM.

Once final paving is completed on southbound I-83, southbound traffic will be in its final configuration. Some work will remain on the southbound side, including outside shoulder and ramp paving, and pavement markings. This work will be performed at night with unrestricted traffic during daytime hours.

Final paving is expected to shift to northbound I-83 within the next several weeks. There will be nighttime lane restrictions for that work, as well. An updated press release will be issued prior to paving on the northbound side.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This work is part of the $104,747,344 interstate reconstruction contract that was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen, Chester County, and includes widening and rebuilding a 2.77-mile section of I-83 east of the City of Harrisburg from just south of Exit 48 for Union Deposit Road, through Exit 50 for U.S. 22 (Colonial Park/Progress), to Exit 51 for Interstate 81.

This project is expected to be completed by next spring.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

