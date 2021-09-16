Bridge Replacement Project Underway on Route 392, Yocumtown Road, in Newberry Township, York County
09/16/2021
Harrisburg, PA – A bridge replacement project on Route 392 (Yocumtown Road) is underway in Newberry Township, York County.
The bridge is located just west of White Birch Lane.
This project consists of replacing the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert, and approach work.
The bridge is closed, and a detour is in place using Route 262 (Valley Road), Old York Road, and Old Trail Road.
Kevin E. Raker Construction of Sunbury, PA, is the prime contractor on this $384,029 project. Work is expected to be completed by October 25, 2021.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
###