KDWP Commission to Host Virtual Meeting September 23

PRATT – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will hold a virtual public meeting on September 23, 2021. The public is invited to attend the afternoon and evening sessions virtually via Zoom, during which time participants may ask questions and address the Commission and/or staff. Time is set aside at the beginning of both sessions for comments on items not included in the meeting agenda. For instructions on how to participate virtually, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Instructions-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Meeting. To watch live video/audio stream of the meeting, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Watch-Meetings-Here.

Items to be discussed by Commissioners include:

General Discussion

Season dates, bag limits and permit regulations for pronghorn will be open for discussion, including a proposal for unlimited archery permits allocated for both residents and nonresidents. Firearm and muzzleloader permits will remain restricted to residents, with half assigned to landowner/tenants and the remainder awarded to general residents.

Elk season dates, bag limits, and permits will also be presented; No changes are currently being proposed.

Workshop Session

Big game regulations, including the tagging, transport, legal equipment, management units, application procedures, and permits will be discussed; No changes are currently being proposed. Deer seasons for 2022 will also be presented with proposed dates following the traditional structure.

Updates to personal floatation device (PFD) regulations will be presented, including a proposal for new PFD type designations that are consistent with current U.S. Coast Guard designations. All serviceable PFDs currently in possession will continue to be legal, but any new PFDs will include updated labels.

The 2022 spring and fall turkey seasons will be discussed, including season dates, bag limits, legal equipment and taking methods, with the proposed season dates following the structure of past seasons. KDWP staff will also propose raising the minimum age for participation in the spring youth season to 17 to maintain consistency with other youth seasons. Staff will also recommend allowing the use of a shot-shooting handgun with a minimum barrel length of 10 inches for legal equipment during spring and fall seasons.

The Commission will recess at 5 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. to continue the Workshop Session.

Lastly, Fisheries Division staff will present proposals to change select length and creel limits for 2022, and an amendment to bait regulations that would add Asian carp, skipjack herring, emerald shiners and threadfin shad to the list of dead species that may be sold commercially for fishing bait.

There are no regulations scheduled for a commission vote at this time, so a Public Hearing will not be conducted during the September 23 meeting.

To view the September 23, 2021 meeting agenda and briefing book, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission/Meeting-Schedule/September-23-2021. An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-5911.

The next KDWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Buffalo Bill Cultural Center in Oakley.

