Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, to hear arguments at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph

14 September 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, on October 6, 2021.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m. October 6, a three-judge panel consisting of Presiding Judge Mark Pfeiffer, Judge Alok Ahuja and Judge Anthony Rex Gabbert will hear oral arguments in four cases. After the oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.

Judge Mark Pfeiffer will preside over the proceedings at Missouri Western. He was appointed to the Western District in 2009. Before his appointment to the judiciary, he practiced law in Springfield and Columbia. Judge Ahuja was appointed to the Western District in 2007. Previously, he practiced law in Washington, D.C., and Kansas City. Judge Gabbert was appointed to the court of appeals in 2013. Prior to that, he served as a municipal judge, associate circuit judge and circuit judge in Clay County.

The court convenes regularly in Kansas City. For more than 20 years, however, the court has held sessions in several of the 45 counties in the court’s jurisdiction, which includes all of northwest Missouri and most of central Missouri.

The court convenes oral arguments outside of Kansas City to give individuals an opportunity to observe a part of the judicial system they normally do not see and to familiarize those attending with the court’s role in the judicial system.

###

Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600

Newsroom - WD