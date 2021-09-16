RE: Road Closure near Rt 236 and Rt 105 in Sheldon
VT Route 105 in Sheldon by route 236 has been re-opened.
Vt State Police St Albans
Rt 105 in Sheldon near Rt 236 will be closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully
