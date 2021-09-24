Tech Startup Concora Names New CEO
Concora announces Board Member Eric Snyder as new CEO, will replace Kip Rapp after successful tenure
On behalf of the Board of Investors and the whole Concora family, we are pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Snyder to the position of CEO, effective August 6, 2021. Snyder is a seasoned enterprise software executive with extensive experience in business development, consulting, and operations with an eye on innovative business development through technology.
— Eric Snyder
Snyder is a familiar face, having joined the Board in February, which allowed him to develop in-depth company knowledge, as well as acclimate to the building product manufacturer industry and its direct relationship with architects, engineers and contractors (AECs).
Concora’s board members have expressed full confidence in Snyder, including longtime member Elissa Fink. “With his passion, vision and experience as an enterprise software leader, Eric will drive the organization to accelerate innovation for our customers and support them in better-engaging the AEC community,” said Fink.
Prior to his current role, Snyder served as Vice-President of Innovation Services at SAP for sixteen years where he managed sales teams across numerous industries during his tenure. As a well-respected executive, Snyder brings solid business acumen, keen managerial skills, and knowledge of private financial and business consulting.
“As I take on this new role, I am excited to have the support of the Board in accelerating our solution roadmap,” Snyder said. “We continue to work closely with customers to bring new features to market that make product selection easier for AECs and improve customer service.”
After nearly three decades of leading teams and growing businesses in the enterprise software industry, Eric is well-poised to bring Concora to the next level. Significantly, he’s devoted seven years to co-innovating with customers to help them meet strategic and mission-critical business objectives. He also has a passion for developing talent and cultivating an energetic and productive company culture. All of which, align with Concora’s mission of helping building manufacturers build brand trust and loyalty while growing their businesses through more product specifications.
