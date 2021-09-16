Submit Release
Lane Closures Planned for Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release:  Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Contact:  Jared Pfaff, Engineer Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, the South Dakota Department of Transportation says survey crews will be working on Interstate 229 between exit 5 (26th Street) and exit 6 (10th Street).

While surveying, lane closures will be in place. It is anticipated the lane closures will be in place on the northbound lanes on Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14 and the southbound lanes on Wednesday, Sept. 15and Thursday, Sept. 16 between the hours of 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of survey workers adjacent to the driving lanes and to slow down through the work zone.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

