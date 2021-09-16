DOH News Release: Free COVID testing available at four new O’ahu sites

Submit Release
HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has added four new COVID-19 testing locations on Oʻahu. Testing is available at:

  • ElixRX Pharmacy Kailua on Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Kaiser Permanente Nanaikeola Clinic Parking on Sundays and Mondays from 9 a.m.– 4 p.m.
  • Mililani Recreational Center 6 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Pearl City Shopping Center on Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Testing is offered by DOH, the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaii Consortium and independent pharmacies. The four Oʻahu sites join seven neighbor island sites participating in the program.

Pre-registration at PreventCOVIDHI.com is recommended. Testing sites offer PCR mid-turbinate testing. Results are expected to be provided the same day via email.

 

