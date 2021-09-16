Iowa Redistricting Plan 1 Released

September 16, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Issues, News releases, Transparency & accountability 0
Statement from Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls on Iowa Redistricting Plan 1
“We are currently reviewing Plan 1 to ensure it meets all the legal and constitutional requirements for redistricting. We believe Iowans deserve a fair redistricting process, without interference from politicians, and without partisan amendments. We encourage Iowans to examine Plan 1 and to make their voices heard at three public hearings next week.”
Background:
The Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission is scheduled to hold virtual public hearings to gather public input on Plan 1 on the times and dates below:
- Monday, September 20: 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
- Tuesday, September 21: 12:00 noon – 3:00 pm
- Wednesday, September 22: 6:00 pm – 8:30 p.m.
Instructions for registration and submitting public comments were posted today on the Legislature’s website: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators/redistricting
