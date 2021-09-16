Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,281 in the last 365 days.

Weight Posting to be Implemented on Route 4013 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) Bridge in Huntingdon County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a 31 ton/except combinations 38 tons weight limit posting on the Route 4013 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) bridge over Gensimore Run located in Warriors Mark Township, Huntingdon County. This bridge carries approximately 400 vehicles per day.

This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective once the signs are posted.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to Penndot news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon and Somerset Counties at www.penndot.gov/District9

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101

You just read:

Weight Posting to be Implemented on Route 4013 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) Bridge in Huntingdon County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.