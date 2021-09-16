Weight Posting to be Implemented on Route 4013 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) Bridge in Huntingdon County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a 31 ton/except combinations 38 tons weight limit posting on the Route 4013 (Huntingdon Furnace Road) bridge over Gensimore Run located in Warriors Mark Township, Huntingdon County. This bridge carries approximately 400 vehicles per day.

This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective once the signs are posted.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101