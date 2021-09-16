McKees Rocks Bridge Lane Restrictions Tonight in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing lane restrictions on the McKees Rocks Bridge (Route 3104) in Stowe Township, Allegheny County will occur tonight, Thursday night, September 16 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction and traffic shifts will occur on the bridge between the Ohio River and the Helen Street ramps from 8 p.m. Thursday night to 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. Crews will conduct debris removal operations and net repair work.

Motorists are advised to use caution and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

