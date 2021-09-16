Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Chester, Bucks Counties

King of Prussia, PA – Intermittent lane closures will be in place on several state highways in Chester and Bucks counties on Monday, September 20, through Friday, September 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and traffic signal improvements under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Route 272 (East Christine Road) at the Greenhouse Road and Chrome Road Intersection in East Nottingham Township, Chester County for delineator installation;

Route 272 (West Christine Road) at the Cemetery Road Intersection in West Nottingham Township, Chester County for delineator installation;

Route 82 (North Unionville Road) between Cedarcroft Road and Unicorn Lane in East Marlborough and Kennett townships, Chester County for traffic signalization upgrades; and

Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) at the Dolington Road Intersection in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County for delineator installation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Kuharchik Construction, INC. of Exeter, is the general contractor on this $5,996,57 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

