Depot Street Restrictions - Youngwood Borough, Westmoreland County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of lane restrictions on Depot Street in Youngwood Borough, Westmoreland County. The single-lane restrictions will begin on Wednesday, September 22 and will continue until Saturday, October 2.

The restrictions will be located between S. 3rd Street (Route 119 North) and Jacks Run Road. The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform drainage work.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

