Lane Closures Next Week on Kissimmee Road in Franklin Township, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane closures next week on Route 4014 (Kissimmee Road) between Route 522 and Zion Road in Franklin Township, Snyder County, for a paving project.

On Tuesday, September 21 through Friday, September 24, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing paving on Kissimmee Road. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

