Contact: Nate Formalarie, Communications Director Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (802) 522-7323; nate.formalarie@vermont.gov

VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM AND MARKETING ANNOUNCES NEW ROUND OF TOURISM AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY MARKETING GRANTS

Montpelier, Vt. – The Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM) has announced the launch of the Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant Program. The Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grants are funded through a $600,000 appropriation by the Vermont Legislature to provide grants to organizations in support of efforts and activities related to regional tourism marketing to aid recovery from COVID-19.

The grants are for local, regional, or statewide organizations to implement campaigns and initiatives that increase visitation, support local businesses, and advance community recovery efforts in the tourism sector. VDTM will award grants equitably to reach a broad audience, including underrepresented communities and new and diverse communities of visitors.

“We heard from community leaders around the state that the regional marketing grants awarded last year were very helpful in getting Vermonters and visitors back to downtowns and village centers,” said VDTM Commissioner Heather Pelham. “We hope this program will continue to support ongoing economic recovery efforts in our local communities and attract new visitors to the state. The creativity and ingenuity of our local partners is always inspiring and we know great new marketing ideas and strategies will be developed as a result of this program."

Eligible applicants include downtown organizations, chambers of commerce, regional development corporations, municipal economic development/community development departments and committees, local community/economic development organizations, statewide business organizations, or other similar groups.

Eligible uses of grant monies include: Grant funding may be used in the development of materials designed to support tourism-related projects through advertising, promotion, publicity, new or expanded seasonal/annual events such as regional festivals or a themed event series, online resources, or collateral specifically designed to provide regional information to visitors.

The application window is now open and the deadline to apply is November 3, 2021. For more information, full eligibility requirements, application process, and important dates, please visit the Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant Program page.

