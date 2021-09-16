Submit Release
News Search

There were 674 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,286 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Department Of Tourism And Marketing Announces New Round Of Tourism And Economic Recovery Marketing Grants

Contact: Nate Formalarie, Communications Director Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing (802) 522-7323; nate.formalarie@vermont.gov

 

VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM AND MARKETING ANNOUNCES NEW ROUND OF TOURISM AND ECONOMIC RECOVERY MARKETING GRANTS

Montpelier, Vt. –  The Department of Tourism and Marketing (VDTM) has announced the launch of the Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant Program.  The Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grants are funded through a $600,000 appropriation by the Vermont Legislature to provide grants to organizations in support of efforts and activities related to regional tourism marketing to aid recovery from COVID-19.

The grants are for local, regional, or statewide organizations to implement campaigns and initiatives that increase visitation, support local businesses, and advance community recovery efforts in the tourism sector.  VDTM will award grants equitably to reach a broad audience, including underrepresented communities and new and diverse communities of visitors.

“We heard from community leaders around the state that the regional marketing grants awarded last year were very helpful in getting Vermonters and visitors back to downtowns and village centers,” said VDTM Commissioner Heather Pelham. “We hope this program will continue to support ongoing economic recovery efforts in our local communities and attract new visitors to the state. The creativity and ingenuity of our local partners is always inspiring and we know great new marketing ideas and strategies will be developed as a result of this program."

Eligible applicants include downtown organizations, chambers of commerce, regional development corporations, municipal economic development/community development departments and committees, local community/economic development organizations, statewide business organizations, or other similar groups.

Eligible uses of grant monies include: Grant funding may be used in the development of materials designed to support tourism-related projects through advertising, promotion, publicity, new or expanded seasonal/annual events such as regional festivals or a themed event series, online resources, or collateral specifically designed to provide regional information to visitors.

The application window is now open and the deadline to apply is November 3, 2021.  For more information, full eligibility requirements, application process, and important dates, please visit the Tourism and Economic Recovery Marketing Grant Program page.

###

 

 

You just read:

Vermont Department Of Tourism And Marketing Announces New Round Of Tourism And Economic Recovery Marketing Grants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.