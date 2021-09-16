Radiology Associates, P.A. Becomes First Practice in Arkansas to Partner with Rad AI
Partnership with Rad AI embraces cutting-edge AI to improve quality and speed of radiology reports
We believe our partnership with Rad AI will enable us to maintain this type of technological leadership, and Rad AI Omni will be a powerfully assistive tool for our radiologists.”LITTLE ROCK, AR, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiology Associates, P.A. (RAPA), a nationally recognized leader in introducing innovative new technologies, announced it is forming a long-term partnership with Rad AI. RAPA will use Rad AI’s advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations. RAPA has consistently been at the forefront of technological innovation, and services 25 hospitals throughout South, Central, and Northwest Arkansas, as well as more than 100 clinic practices that include 4 outpatient imaging facilities.
“Our practice has been on the forefront of innovation in radiology, building on our heritage of leading the way with transformative technologies that ultimately prove to become the gold standard for radiology practices,” said Benjamin J. Bartnicke, Chairman of the Board at Radiology Associates, P.A. “We believe our partnership with Rad AI will enable us to maintain this type of technological leadership, and Rad AI Omni will be a powerfully assistive tool for our radiologists.”
Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“After reviewing a number of AI solutions, we felt that Rad AI’s approach on reporting and automated impression creation really helps us achieve benefits across all study types and subspecialties – not just a single study type or single subspecialty like most AI vendors.” said Jeff Wieler, CIO at RAPA. “We also appreciated Rad AI’s transparency with their product roadmap, and their immediate responsiveness to feedback. The ability to see into the future while constantly adapting is critical for technology tools. We feel that Rad AI understands that level of foresight and agility.”
“We are excited about our long-term partnership with RAPA to implement Rad AI Omni in their practice,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “While being a radiology AI leader requires a carefully crafted and cutting-edge product, it also requires innovative radiology practices to embrace these solutions; RAPA is a quintessential example of this type of practice.”
About Radiology Associates, P.A.:
Radiology Associates, P.A. serves 25 hospitals throughout South, Central, and Northwest Arkansas, as well as more than 100 clinic practices that include 4 RAPA outpatient imaging facilities. In addition to keeping Arkansas’ best and brightest physicians from UAMS, RAPA has attracted radiologists from the best programs in the country, including the Mallinckrodt Institute at Washington University, The University of Michigan, Duke University, Southwestern University in Dallas, Massachusetts General Hospital, and the University of Oklahoma. Among our many radiologists, we have physicians with fellowship training in nearly every radiology sub-specialty.
Over the past 20 years we have expanded and enhanced our practice throughout the state of Arkansas. We have also partnered with St. Vincent Health System to open the St. Vincent Breast Center. For more than 100 years, we’ve worked to build not merely a network of resources but also to establish a legacy of compassion for Arkansans with healthcare needs. We continue to work tirelessly to keep Arkansas current with an innovative, state-of-the-art outpatient facility that meets the needs of our progressive medical community.
Learn more about Radiology Associates, P.A. at https://rapaxray.com.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI aims to streamline radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices in the US and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA, and backed by Gradient (Google’s AI fund, which invests in the top companies using AI to positively transform their fields).
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
