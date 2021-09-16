Submit Release
Emergency Prescription Assistance Program now live in Louisiana

People impacted by Hurricane Ida and who are uninsured can get their prescriptions free of charge. The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) is part of the federal government’s disaster response approach. Run by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, EPAP is designed to assist people without health insurance in a federally-identified disaster area with replacing prescription drugs, vaccinations, medical supplies and other equipment that they need.

For those patients with insurance, the pharmacies will bill the person’s insurance provider.

People who live within the parishes of the defined Louisiana disaster area, and do NOT have any form of prescription insurance, should call the EPAP enrollment hotline at 1-855-793-7470. You will be asked to provide information to enroll in the EPAP and receive no-cost services outlined above.

For more information on EPAP, please access https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/planning/epap/Pages/default.aspx on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Pharmacies across Louisiana are open and able to help meet the needs of residents, including in South Central Louisiana (LDH Region 3). In addition to all Walmart stores being open and able to dispense medications, the following pharmacies have notified LDH they are operational in Region 3:

St. James Parish

  • Gem Drugs Gramercy, 1635 LA-3125, Gramercy

St. John the Baptist

  • Gem Drugs Reserve,139 Central Ave., Reserve

St. Mary Parish

  • Baldwin Drugs, 702 Main St., Baldwin
  • Cashway Pharmacy of Franklin, 1419 Hospital Ave., Franklin

Lafourche Parish

  • Bayou Drug Store, 1615 St. Mary St., Suite F, Thibodaux
  • D&M Pharmacy, 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux
  • Willow Bark Pharmacy #2, 606 LA-20, Thibodaux

Terrebonne Parish

  • Broadmoor Drug Center, 6096 W. Park Ave., Houma
  • Haydel's Drug Store #2, 831 Grand Caillou Road, Houma
  • Lloyd's Remedies, 3696 W. Main St., Gray
  • Total Pharmacy Services, 7806 W. Park Ave., Houma
  • Willow Bark Pharmacy, 2138 Bayou Blue Road, Houma
  • Haydel's Drug Store #3, LA-311 #100, Houma
  • Wolfe's Pharmacy, 5458 LA-56, Chauvin

A list of open Walgreens stores in Louisiana (as of September 14, 2021) can be viewed here.

