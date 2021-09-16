Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,282 in the last 365 days.

More about Vidalia Man Arrested in Armed Robbery and Active Shooter Investigation

Vidalia, GA (September 16, 2021) – On Thursday, September 16, 2021, the GBI arrested Vonnie Harris III, age 22, of Vidalia, and charged him armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault on a peace officer (5 counts), and aggravated assault (4 counts). The Vidalia Police Department requested GBI’s assistance with this investigation.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, the Vidalia Police Department responded to Vidalia Pawn Shop, 410 North Street West in Vidalia at approximately 4:02 p.m., in reference to an armed robbery that just occurred. When officers arrived, a Vidalia Pawn employee told them that a man entered the business, brandished two knives and demanded firearms. The man, later identified as Vonnie Harris III, took the firearms, along with ammunition and magazines and ran from the business. Harris was confronted by Vidalia Police Department officers a short time later in the area of Peachtree Street in Vidalia, which is in the area behind Vidalia Pawn. Harris fired multiple rounds from a handgun at officers, striking two patrol vehicles. Harris was taken into custody without incident at the intersection of Montgomery Street and North Street in Vidalia. No officers or citizens were injured during the incident. Harris was transported to the Toombs County Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

More about Vidalia Man Arrested in Armed Robbery and Active Shooter Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.