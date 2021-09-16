Submit Release
Road Closure near Rt 236 and Rt 105 in Sheldon

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Rt 105 in Sheldon near Rt 236 will be closed due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully

 

 

Brendan Day

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

