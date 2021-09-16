Submit Release
US 271 Paving

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to resurface the pavement on US 271 in Red River County is slated to begin Oct. 4, 2021.

The contractor, Richard Drake Construction Company LP, was granted 96 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $4.5 million. The target completion date for this work is Spring 2022, officials said.

The project will extend along US 271 from its intersection with SH 37 in Bogata, Texas, to the Franklin-Titus County line, approximately 8.3 miles. The contractor plans to start work in Bogata and work south to the county line after placing project barricades on Sept. 29, 2021, officials said.

Contractor crews will install a new pavement surface on this roadway. This work will require the use of temporary daytime lane closures while the project is underway, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

