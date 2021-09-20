Edamam Partners with City University of London to Provide CO2 Imprint of Recipes and Meals

Edamam has calculated actual CO2 impact levels for about 5 million recipes in the English language web and derived it for the 70,000 most commonly eaten meals on the planet, a dataset unique to Edamam, called Generic Meals. Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses The leading nutrition data API provider.

Edamam leverages research by City University and its proprietary algorithms to calculate CO2 impact of 5 million recipes and 70,000 most commonly eaten meals.

We believe that data is instrumental in making the right decisions about food and CO2 impact is one of the metrics that is emerging as ever more important.” — Victor Penev, Edamam Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, a provider of nutrition data and solutions for businesses in the food, health, and wellness sectors, released today a new data capability, providing the CO2 imprint of most recipes in the English language web and most commonly eaten meals around the world.

The Company partnered with the City University of London, leveraging their primary research in CO2 imprints of foods, and combined this with its own algorithms and extensive database of recipes to calculate the CO2 impact of the meals people cook and eat.

The capability is initially available via Edamam’s Recipe Search API, where people will be able to find recipes based on their estimated CO2 emissions footprint. Next, Edamam will make the functionality available to clients who wish to calculate the CO2 impact of their recipes or meals and provide such data to end consumers. This functionality will be offered via the Company’s Nutrition Analysis API and will be provided ad hoc to businesses such as restaurants, catering companies, recipe developers, and food delivery companies.

“We believe that data is instrumental in making the right decisions about food and CO2 impact is one of the metrics that is emerging as ever more important,” said Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam has calculated actual CO2 impact levels for about 5 million recipes in the English language web and derived it for the 70,000 most commonly eaten meals on the planet, a dataset unique to Edamam, called Generic Meals. The Company plans to add a traffic light system and lump recipes into categories with light, medium, or high CO2 impact.

“We found in City University of London to be a great partner, not only because of the quality of their underlying data, but also because of their willingness to work with us together and bring this product to market,” added Victor Penev.

Businesses interested in CO2 data and calculations are encouraged to visit Edamam’s Developer Portal and submit an inquiry.

Alongside the CO2 capability, Edamam is also releasing Mediterranean and DASH diet labeling for recipes, meals and foods. The company constantly adds new data capabilities, responding to the needs of the market and aiming to cover the majority of popular diet choices.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, and Barilla.

For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.



