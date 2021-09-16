MISS UNIVERSE ANDREA MEZA NAMED 2021 ‘MADRINA’ OF THE LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS
Newest Madrina of the Latino Commission on AIDS to Focus on HIV and AIDS Education and Prevention Among Youth
I am deeply honored to join in support of the Latino Commission on AIDS and its mission to defeat HIV and AIDS as its official Madrina – or Godmother.””NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Universe, Andrea Meza, is the newest Madrina of the Latino Commission on AIDS (www.latinoaids.org), a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Hispanic/Latinx community. Her role as the organization’s 2021 ambassador to help promote HIV and AIDS education and prevention was announced today at a media reception held at Rosa Mexicano Union Square (www.rosamexicano.com) in New York. The Hispanic Federation (www.hispanicfederation.org), a premier Latino nonprofit membership organization was co-presenter of this event.
— Miss Universe Andrea Meza
“As we culminate our 30th anniversary and enter a new era of providing holistic health care services and advocacy for the Latino community in New York, the South, and across the country, we are so grateful to have the participation of Miss Universe Andrea Meza and we welcome her to the family!,” said Guillermo Chacon, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS and founder of the Hispanic Health Network. “I want to thank the Miss Universe Organization for continuing their commitment to our cause. It is with such dedication and recommitment to education, prevention and stigma reduction efforts that we can ultimately end HIV and design a world without AIDS. “
“I am deeply honored to join in support of the Latino Commission on AIDS and its mission to defeat HIV and AIDS as its official Madrina – or Godmother,” said Miss Universe Andrea Meza. “I am motivated by the Commission’s attention to continuing its work to educate our youth and new generations about how to prevent HIV infection and access treatment if needed. While it’s been 40 years since the initial case of AIDS was discovered, the virus is still among us and I want to encourage everyone who is sexually active to know the facts about HIV and to get tested.”
In her role as Madrina, Miss Universe will lend her voice, during appearances with the Latino Commission on AIDS, to educate and promote HIV and AIDS awareness and prevention within the Latino community throughout the U.S. She will also be introduced as the Commission’s Madrina at this year’s Cielo Gala, taking place in person on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. All guests must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to attend the event.
The Cielo Gala is an important platform to recognize the work of those who support the Commission’s goals of ending HIV and AIDS and improving overall health outcomes and wellness for the Hispanic/Latinx community. The 2021 Gala will culminate the Commission’s commemoration of 30 years of service and launch a new era of service and commitment to meet the health challenges ahead.
For registration and more information, please visit www.cielolatino.org.
About the Latino Commission on AIDS
The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), addressing stigma in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, the Latino Religious Leadership Program and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
