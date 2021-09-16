William H. Sadlier, Inc. Announces Decision on Revised SEC Rule 15c2-11
William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCPNK:SADL)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. (“Sadlier” or the “Company”) (OTCPNK:SADL), a leading publisher of educational materials, today announced that in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) revised Rule 15c2-11, after September 28, 2021, the Company’s common stock will no longer be quoted or traded on any market of the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (“OTC”), including the OTC Pink® Open Market.
Late last year, the SEC adopted revised Rule 15c2-11 requiring all OTCQB, OTCQX and Pink Open Market companies to provide publicly available current corporate and financial information in order to continue being quoted on any OTC market. Published stock quotes will be automatically discontinued for any company not providing such information to the OTC on or before September 28, 2021.
Since 1997, when Sadlier chose to cease being a reporting company with the SEC, its stock has been quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market without the need to provide current corporate and financial information about the Company to the OTC, and the Company is deemed to be a Pink No Information company by the OTC. After careful consideration of the revised SEC Rule 15c2-11, the Company has decided to maintain its position and not provide such corporate and financial information to the OTC going forward. As a result, the Company’s stock will no longer be quoted or traded on any OTC market after September 28, 2021, which may make it more difficult to buy or sell shares of the Company’s stock after that date.
As a possible alternative, the OTC has indicated that Pink No Information securities will shift to the OTC’s Expert Market on September 28, 2021. After that, securities of Pink No Information companies, including the Company’s stock, will only be available for unsolicited quotes from brokers representing limit orders of investors not affiliated with the issuer.
OTC Markets has indicated that investors should contact their broker for information concerning restrictions or qualifications for accessing Expert Market securities.
The Company remains actively engaged in the business of providing print and digital educational materials to educational communities.
About Sadlier
William H. Sadlier, Inc. is a recognized and respected publisher of print and digital educational materials for Pre K–12. Since 1832, Sadlier’s pursuit of excellence has been driven by a commitment to meet the needs of the educational community. Sadlier programs offer strong instructional support to help students reach their full potential — in school and throughout life.
