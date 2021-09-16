Submit Release
Clearwater Systems Announces Acquisition of Clean Water Services

Customer Appreciation and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Friday, September 17, 2021

LYNDEN, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater Systems, Inc. is excited to announce the recent addition of Clean Water Services to the Clearwater family. This Lynden, Washington based dealership has proudly served Whatcom, Snohomish, Island, and Skagit counties, and will continue to deliver excellent service to their customers under the new ownership of Clearwater Systems.

The complete transition with ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place Friday, September 17, 2021, with prizes, giveaways, and amazing deals. KAFE 104.1 will be broadcasting live from 11:00am to 1:00pm. We look forward to seeing everyone for a fun-filled day!

About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point of use water treatment equipment, was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico Dealer in the United States. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Clearwater Systems has been a leader in the water treatment industry for 75 years. As a business with a long history of serving customers with high-quality drinking water services and products, Clearwater Systems provides a thorough analysis of your home’s water, explaining how water systems work, or recommending one that’s right for you.
For more information on Clearwater Systems, visit https://www.clearwatersystems.com/

