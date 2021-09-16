DNR enforcement actions for Sept. 16

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Winneshiek County Precision Pumping, LLC Submit for approval a written plan with Standard Operating Procedures for land application methods; upon approval, immediately implement the Standard Operating Procedures; pay $5,962.88 in fish restitution and investigative costs; and pay a $6,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Wapello County Chamness Technology, Inc. Facility's sanitary disposal permit is revoked, subject to appeal rights; upon permit revocation, all solid waste and leachate onsite shall be removed and properly disposed of, consistent with facility's closure plan; and comply with all prior administrative orders.