Community Baby Shower Seeks to Bless Families with Small Children

This is the third year for the Sip & See Community Baby Shower

Families with children five an under can receive free items from Riverside Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, TN.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverside Missionary Baptist Church is having its third annual Sip & See Community Baby Shower Saturday, September 25th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During this drive-thru event, 200 families with children ages five and under will free receive gift baskets that include items such as bottles, diapers, pull-ups, wipes, onesies, and other useful items depending on the age of the child. Food trucks will be onsite to provide a meal and dessert to the participants at no cost to them. Also, the first 50 people will receive a Walmart gift card. Early arrival is suggested. The gift baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Riverside Missionary Baptist Church is located at 3590 South Third Street, Memphis, TN 38109.

Ariel Laws is one of the coordinators of Sip & See and according to her the church’s children’s ministry launched the event to provide valuable resources and information about local social services to families with small children. “Our theme is in pursuit of happiness, love, and joy. We’ve been in the midst of a pandemic for almost two years now. Many families are in need, and we want to continue to use this event to be a blessing to them. In previous years, it was held inside the church. In an effort to keep everyone as safe as possible while distributing the items, we decided to switch to a drive-thru format. We hope families will come by so we can bless them,” said Laws.

Riverside Missionary Baptist Church was founded in 1887 and serving the needs of others has always been a priority. Their mission is to help people discover their best life by connecting them with Christ. Dr. Reginald Boyce has served as the senior pastor since 2016. For more information about the Sip & See Community Baby Shower, contact 901.789.4570 or riversidembc3560@gmail.com.