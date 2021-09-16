New Multi Watt Multi Kelvin Strip Light from Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures has released a new adjustable Kelvin, adjustable wattage strip light for commercial and industrial use.

WORCESTER, MA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a Worcester, Massachusetts based commercial and industrial lighting company, has released a new LED strip light for commercial and industrial use. The SKYE is an adjustable multi watt and multi kelvin LED fixture that can be used for a variety of applications. Change the fixtures’s wattage from 22w, 28w, 36w, or 44w without needing to rewire new fixtures. Customers can also switch between 3500K, 4000K, and 5000K. SKYE is priced affordably and also features a wired lens for safe cleaning when needed.

“This new multi watt, multi kelvin strip light is perfect for workshops, office buildings, warehouses, garages, and other commercial indoor applications,” says Access Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. “The ability to switch between Kelvins and wattages provides incredible flexibility for customers without the added cost or hassle that would come with needing to purchase entirely new fixtures.”

This fixture is linear and has a length of 46.85” with a low side profile. SKYE is constructed with a matte 22 gauge steel housing with a white finish. A smooth PMMA cover lens ensures even light distribution and minimal glare. This fixture is surface mounted but can also be mounted via wires and v-hooks. SKYE is also high CRI (80+) and boasts an L70 rated life of over 100,000 hours. This fixture is compatible with 0-10v dimming and contains built-in 2KV surge protection. SKYE emits light at up to 5,808 lumens (on the 5000K 44w setting) which translates to 132 lumens per watt. SKYE is available with a standard Access Fixtures 5-year warranty. Unsure if this strip light will best suit your lighting project? Contact an Access Fixtures lighting specialist today.

