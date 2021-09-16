Portable AC from Equator Keeps Outdoor Gatherings Cool Despite Soaring Temperatures

Outdoor Air Conditioner

The new outdoor AC unit provides directional cooling for open air get togethers like barbecues and backyard celebrations.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner from Equator Advanced Appliances is joining the ranks of other Equator appliances as staples of well-equipped outdoor entertainment areas everywhere. The new portable AC is a quiet cooling option developed for use in outdoor applications such as for parties and BBQs as well as for indoor use where users need it most, like workshops and warehouses.

“Like all of our outdoor appliances, the OAC 2000 is in demand.” said Nick Mathews. “Since Covid imposed a new way of life, homeowners have been looking for options to make their homes, including their outdoor spaces, as comfortable and entertainment-friendly as possible. We developed the new outdoor AC with this in mind, our goal being to help people maximize use of their outdoor spaces no matter how hot it got outside.” The quiet feature is added for a quieter and more relaxing cooling experience.

The OAC 2000 Outdoor Air Conditioner features an all-metal design, is waterproofed to protect its exterior coating and interior electronics even during heavy downpours, and has a compact 22.4 x 18.9 x 11 inches (HxWxD) footprint that delivers 7,000 BTUs of cooling capacity. As a free-standing unit, the OAC 2000 portable AC also requires no installation. Simply use the casters to roll the unit to a desired location either indoors or outdoors, plug in, and let the cooling begin.

The feature-rich portable AC also includes a safety light indicator that flashes should any issues with the unit be detected. In addition, the Power-Off Protection feature shuts the unit off automatically if any issues arise while the Compressor Overload Protection feature automatically shuts the unit off if it detects any motor-specific overheating potential. “With multiple safeguards in place, users of the OAC 2000 from Equator can rest assured that their unit is extremely safe to use for all their portable cooling needs.” continued Nick.

Using R410A refrigerant, OAC 2000 has an air cooling volume of 8122 cubic feet per hour and by pointing the unit’s hose toward the area that needs cooling, targeted directional cooling is available wherever it’s most needed. The OAC 2000 pulls in the stagnant air from inside the room, cools the air for circulation using a motor, the cool air then is pushed through a hose in the direction it is pointed and the warm air and moisture is pushed out through the other side. You can easily move the air conditioner and put it wherever you need it. OAC 2000 is equipped with universal wheels to facilitate free movement.

The silver anti-rust OAC 2000 portable AC from Equator Advanced Appliances comes with a cover for added protection when not in use, has a scannable QR code that provides quick access to the owner’s manual and warranty information and, like all Equator Appliances, the unit is protected by Equator’s one-year parts and labor warranty. It can be ordered today from Amazon, Lowes, Overstock, Wayfair at an MSRP of $799.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. More details: www.EquatorAppliances.com