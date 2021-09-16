Pyromart Showcasing Innovative Point of Sale Platform at American Pyrotechnics Association Annual Meeting & Convention
First turnkey, flexible retailing platform on display in San Antonio, Texas from Sept. 21-24
At Pyromart, we seek to transform the fireworks industry into the digital age and improve the current retail system, and this is just the beginning.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES , September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyromart, the first turnkey retailing platform built for the pyrotechnics industry, will introduce its innovative program at the 2021 American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) Annual Meeting and Convention in San Antonio, Texas from Sept. 21-24. Pyromart’s solution includes built-in inventory management that enables businesses to simply manage inventory, order management, payment, promotions, loyalty and in-store pickup. By serving operations of all sizes, Pyromart streamlines the fragmented retail fireworks industry.
— Pyromart Founder and CEO Kevin Wu
Pyromart Founder and CEO Kevin Wu will deliver a presentation covering “Partnerships to Promote Safety” on Friday, Sept. 24. At the conference, Pyromart will demonstrate how firework’s retailers can better manage their current and upcoming inventory, as well as incorporate invoicing and wholesale development.
The APA’s mission is to encourage safety in the design and use of fireworks, to provide industry information and support to its members, and to promote responsible industry regulation. As the nation’s oldest and most renowned fireworks trade group, the APA represents the entire fireworks industry.
“Our team is excited to meet and share our platform with the pyrotechnics industry’s top leaders and enthusiasts at APA,” said Wu. “At Pyromart, we seek to transform the fireworks industry into the digital age and improve the current retail system, and this is just the beginning.”
For more information or how to implement Pyromart’s innovative platform, please visit www.pyromart.com. To learn more about the APA, please visit www.americanpyro.com.
About Pyromart, Inc.
Pyromart.com provides a turnkey flexible retailing platform for pop-up retailers managing their online and point-of-sale orders, payment processing, inventory, loyalty management, and promotional marketing. Pyromart’s target customers are pop-up retailers in the pyrotechnic, seasonal celebratory, and other pop-up and hybrid retailers. Pyromart provides the on-demand infrastructure to support these seasonal business models with a flexible inventory system to enable retailers, wholesalers, and hybrid sellers to model their specific industry requirements for bundling and unbundling products, packages, and cases in their omni-channel integrated online storefront and in-store POS platform. Pyromart solves their biggest headaches around seasonal ramp-up, catalog mashups, curation from multiple wholesalers, and easy category management. For more information, please visit www.pyromart.com.
