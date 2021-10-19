CraveBooks.com The Internets Top Destination For Book And Author Recommendations Launches New Podcast Service

Plug and play podcast capability simplifies the creation, distribution, syndication and promotion of conversation with authors to strengthen audience engagement

BERTHOUD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks.com, a leading destination on the web for book and author recommendations today introduced a new podcasting service to make it easier for authors to share their creative process and inspirations with existing fans and potential new readers. The new service further expands the suite of marketing and promotional services Crave Books offers to participating authors.

The user-friendly podcast service makes it easy for authors to record compelling conversations to promote their book, share their personal story and background, and even offer previews of upcoming works in this popular new format. Crave Books provides the platform, question list and expert interviewer, and then handles the distribution of the interview on Spotify, iTunes and other popular podcasting platforms.

Once recorded and published, author podcasts can be promoted quickly and easily on author pages on Amazon and other popular online booksellers, through the writers’ social media feeds and on the CraveBooks.com site, helping increase exposure and engagement.

The podcast service is the latest addition to Crave Books integrated marketing platform for authors. By offering the opportunity for readers to connect with their favorite authors using this increasingly popular medium, Crave Books is enabling authors to expand their relationship with their audience in new and creative ways.

“There’s nothing like hearing about a authors personal story or motivations, in their own words and their own voice,” said Cary Bergeron, the sites’ founder. “Podcasts are a great way for authors to tell the story behind their stories and form a stronger connection with readers. Crave Books new podcast service takes the complexity and headache of the process, allowing authors to focus on building their personal narrative.”

The podcast service is available to participating Crave Books authors free of charge. Authors can sign up to be on the podcast by filling out this form or by signing into the Author Dashboard.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain ebooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.

How Publishers & Authors Use The CRAVE BOOKS Platform