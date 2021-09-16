Distinctive Schools Art in Motion Campus Expands
Art In Motion Will Break Ground This Fall on Over 70,000 Square Feet of Additional Learning and Arts SpaceCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinctive Schools, in partnership with the Art In Motion Board of Directors, is proud to announce a 70,000 square foot campus expansion at Art in Motion located in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood. In addition to traditional classroom space, Art in Motion will be adding performance space, recording studio, broadcast studio, dance lab, visual arts lab, as well as interior and exterior courtyards.
“We are thrilled to make this investment in the South Shore community,” shared Scott Frauenheim, CEO of Distinctive Schools, “This facility will not only serve as a campus for 7-12th grade, but will also serve as a community hub for arts, wrap-around services, and performance space.”
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2:00pm. Speakers will include Pastor John F. Hannah of New Life Covenant Southeast Church, a founding partner of Art In Motion, as well as Kara May, founding director of Art In Motion. The ceremony will take place at the future home of Art In Motion’s expansion, at 7415 S. East End, and will be open to the public.
“To make sure that students are well-rounded, to make sure that they feel supported and are able to contribute to their own futures and have productive careers – that’s our goal at Art In Motion,” shared founding Director, Kara May, “Art In Motion involves the entire community; we’re opening doors here, and we want the community to be part of our work together.”
Art In Motion will be open to the public for an evening celebrating Community Connections, and feature student artists and artwork on display, Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Art In Motion (7415 S. East End Ave). The event will feature student performances, campus explorations, and a preview of the AIM student experience. All are welcome to attend.
Art in Motion first opened in September 2019 at 7415 S. East End Avenue, and provides innovative arts opportunities and experiences in visual arts, music, digital media, dance, creative agency, and literary arts. The result of a community-grown and led campaign to bring an arts-centered high school to the area, Art In Motion welcomes students who live in the city of Chicago; limited seats remain for the 2021-22 school year for students in grades 7, 8, 9, and 10. Art In Motion accelerates student achievement with an innovative personalized learning model, and reimagines the educational experience to address inequities for students. It will grow one grade level each year to serve seventh through twelfth grade by 2023.
About Distinctive Schools
Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from historically marginalized backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrive in college, career, and life. To learn more, please visit http://distinctiveschools.org/.
About Art in Motion
Art in Motion (AIM) is a tuition free school of choice. Founded in 2019, AIM currently serves grades 7-10. The school cultivates a strong learning and working culture, and actively embeds artistic, cultural, linguistic, and social emotional learning supports throughout the instructional day. Strong relationships are at the foundation of the AIM model; each student meets regularly with a mentor. Art In Motion supports each child in becoming an engaged and curious learner, a confident self-advocate, and a creative problem-solver by setting high expectations and nurturing a positive culture that honors diversity, collaboration, and optimism through the arts.
