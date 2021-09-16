Weekend Detour Planned on Route 34 (Keystone Way) in Perry County

Contractor to begin building retaining wall

Harrisburg, PA – A section of Route 34 (Keystone Way) is expected to be detoured this weekend for work related to a pavement preservation project from just north of State Park Road to the Newport Borough line in Centre Township, Perry County.

Route 34 will be closed just south of Little Buffalo Road (Route 4010) at 7 PM Friday, September 17, so the contactor can begin work on a retaining wall. The road is expected to open by 5 AM Monday, September 20. A detour will be in place using Little Buffalo Road, Cold Storage Road (Route 4005), and Route 274.

Once the road is open, traffic will be reduced to single lane with temporary signals in place to allow alternating directions of traffic to move through the work zone. This traffic control will be in place until early November.

This work is part of a 3.24-mile pavement preservation project that consists of base repairs, paving, bank stabilization, minor drainage improvements, guiderail updates, sign updates, and new pavement markings.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA. is the prime contractor on this $2,507,103 project. Work is expected to be completed in October 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

