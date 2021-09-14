2021-09-14 11:32:02.043 Show Me Cash Numbers Finally Pay Off In St. Charles

2021-09-14 11:32:02.043

A St. Charles County resident has claimed a $64,000 Show Me Cash jackpot after his longtime numbers matched all five numbers drawn on Sept. 2.

The winner said he has been playing the same set of numbers for a while now, without much rhyme or reason to why he chose the specific numbers.

“They were random,” he explained. “I grabbed a [playslip] one year, chose some numbers and I’ve been playing them since.”

He discovered his numbers – 3, 5, 12, 18 and 21 – had paid off after checking the numbers on the Missouri Lottery’s mobile app.

The winning ticket was purchased at On The Run, 2311 Upper Bottom Road in St. Charles, marking the 38th jackpot-winning Show Me Cash ticket purchased so far in 2021.