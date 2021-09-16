Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,354 in the last 365 days.

Ducklings Early Learning Center Spring City Receives Coveted Keystone STARS 4 Certification

Ducklings Spring City Keystone STARS 4 Certification

Ducklings Early Learning Center Logo

Keystone STARS 4 Certification

Ducklings Early Learning Center Spring City Receives Coveted Keystone STARS 4 Certification from the Pennsylvania’s Office of Child Development & Early Learning

We are so thrilled that Ducklings Early Learning Center, Spring City - one of our franchise locations, has received a coveted Keystone STARS 4 certification! ”
— Kim Collier
SPRING CITY, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES , September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducklings Early Learning Center – Spring City received a coveted Keystone STARS 4 certification. Keystone STARS (Standards, Training/Professional Development, Assistance, Resources, and Supports) is Pennsylvania’s Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS) under Pennsylvania’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL). The system focuses on assessing and improving the quality of education provided by an early and school-age care and educational institution to better support children and their families’ unique needs. A Keystone STARS certification signifies a safe, nurturing environment that focuses on mental, physical, and emotional wellness.

Early learning programs can receive a score from 1 to 4, with 4 representing the highest quality standard. By achieving a STARS 4 certification, Ducklings Early Learning Center – Spring City has demonstrated their daycare meets specified quality standards in staff education and professional development, promoting a healthy learning environment, maintaining an organized institution, and developing healthy relationships with families and the local community.

About Ducklings Early Learning Center: Ducklings Early Learning Center locations center fun, themed enrichment activities, outdoor play, and socialization for children ages five and under. Parents can rest assured children are engaged in an age-appropriate curriculum in a safe, compassionate environment. For more information on specific childcare center locations, visit their website today.

Elyse Lupin
Elysium Marketing Group, LLC
+1 4846847420
email us here

You just read:

Ducklings Early Learning Center Spring City Receives Coveted Keystone STARS 4 Certification

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.