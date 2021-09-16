Ducklings Early Learning Center Spring City Receives Coveted Keystone STARS 4 Certification
Ducklings Early Learning Center Spring City Receives Coveted Keystone STARS 4 Certification from the Pennsylvania’s Office of Child Development & Early Learning
We are so thrilled that Ducklings Early Learning Center, Spring City - one of our franchise locations, has received a coveted Keystone STARS 4 certification! ”SPRING CITY, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES , September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ducklings Early Learning Center – Spring City received a coveted Keystone STARS 4 certification. Keystone STARS (Standards, Training/Professional Development, Assistance, Resources, and Supports) is Pennsylvania’s Quality Rating and Improvement System (QRIS) under Pennsylvania’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL). The system focuses on assessing and improving the quality of education provided by an early and school-age care and educational institution to better support children and their families’ unique needs. A Keystone STARS certification signifies a safe, nurturing environment that focuses on mental, physical, and emotional wellness.
— Kim Collier
Early learning programs can receive a score from 1 to 4, with 4 representing the highest quality standard. By achieving a STARS 4 certification, Ducklings Early Learning Center – Spring City has demonstrated their daycare meets specified quality standards in staff education and professional development, promoting a healthy learning environment, maintaining an organized institution, and developing healthy relationships with families and the local community.
About Ducklings Early Learning Center: Ducklings Early Learning Center locations center fun, themed enrichment activities, outdoor play, and socialization for children ages five and under. Parents can rest assured children are engaged in an age-appropriate curriculum in a safe, compassionate environment. For more information on specific childcare center locations, visit their website today.
Elyse Lupin
Elysium Marketing Group, LLC
+1 4846847420
email us here