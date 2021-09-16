Sen. Bill Eigel Encourages Constituents to Celebrate Constitution Week

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, would like to encourage his constituents to participate in Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, by reading about the U.S. Constitution and attending events celebrating the signing of the document.

On Sept. 17, 1787, the Constitutional Convention delegates signed the U.S. Constitution, establishing a government of checks and balances with a bicameral legislature. Nine of the 13 states that made up the Union needed to ratify the Constitution for it to become binding. On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify the governing document. On Sept. 25, 1789, the first Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution. Ten of these amendments were ratified in 1791, which would ultimately become the Bill of Rights.

“Although the founding of our country was at times tumultuous, I am in awe of the leadership of our Founding Fathers and their ability to create a system of government that endures today,” Sen. Eigel said. “While I am wary of big government and federal overreach, I believe it is important to remember that our Founding Fathers fought for liberty and the freedom to govern ourselves apart from a repressive monarchy. I hope you take time to celebrate Constitution Week and learn about the founding of our country.”

You can visit the National Constitution Center to find online events to celebrate Constitution Week, and take an online course from Hillsdale College to examine the political theory of America’s founding and the challenges to that theory throughout our country’s history.

