Senator Tony Luetkemeyer receives A+ Rating From Americans For Prosperity

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has received an A+ rating from the conservative watchdog group Americans for Prosperity. Senator Luetkemeyer received a 120% score in the group’s annual Legislative Scorecard of the Missouri General Assembly. Only three of Missouri’s 34 state senators scored at the 120% level, the highest awarded this year.

The national grassroots advocacy group said in a news release it tracks state “legislators’ actions on critical votes to bring greater transparency and citizen engagement into the legislative process.” In announcing the Missouri results, the group identified Senate Bill 53, sponsored by Sen. Luetkemeyer, as one of the key measures it supported.

“I’m honored to be recognized by Americans for Prosperity,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “I share their goal of reaching long-term solutions to our state’s problems and enabling hardworking families to keep more of what they earn.”

