Author-Athletes Return from Tokyo with Olympic Medals
Before I ever stepped to the line to win that history-making race… I already knew that I had won. My competitors just didn’t know.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors of the book, The Successful Spirit: Top Performers Share Secrets to a Winning Mindset was published in June 2021, before the Tokyo Summer Olympics. Created by Erik Seversen, this book is composed of 33 authors who share their individual strategy for peak performance. While the book was written by experts in sport, business, and mindset, quite a few of the authors are past and current Olympic and Paralympic athletes. Three of these athletes competed in Tokyo. To celebrate their achievement, The Successful Spirit book will be given away for FREE from September 16 to 20, 2021.
— Gabriel Thomas
So, who are these elite author-athletes? From prior Paralympics, they include Dartanyon Crockett (USA) who won medals in Judo, Stephen Miller (from the UK) who is a six-time Paralympic medalist in the hammer throw, and for prior Olympics, they include Stefan Due Schmidt who is an Olympic Speed Skater from Denmark, Fabian Florant, an Olympic medalist in triple jump, and Dr. Emmanuel Nartey an Olympic Judo athlete. Those who completed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are Joey Wagman, the starting pitcher for the Israeli Olympic baseball team, Susanne Grainger who won a gold medal in the women’s 8 rowing for Canada, and Gabby Thomas who won a bronze medal for the USA in women’s 200 meter and silver in the women’s 4 x 100-meter relay in track and field.
To celebrate the success of these author-athletes and to help others learn the secrets to elite peak performance in sport, business, and life, the kindle version of The Successful Spirit will be FREE on Amazon from Sept. 16-20,2021.
The goal of this book to spread positivity and success to all who seek it.
