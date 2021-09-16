Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,390 in the last 365 days.

Unbridled Capital Sells 11 Dunkin' Restaurants in NC

GULF BREEZE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory to Charlotte Delites on the sale of 11 Dunkin’ restaurants in North Carolina. The restaurants were sold to new franchisee Tasty Delites.

“We started this sale process in 2019 prior to COVID. After an unsuccessful sale, we decided to hire Unbridled Capital because of their high closing rate, growing market share and strong connections with family-office buyers wanting to enter the Dunkin’ system. They made a strong market with multiple offers for our business, but we were unable to close the transaction prior to COVID. Unbridled stuck by us through this difficult time, and we were able to successfully negotiate a transaction with Tasty Brands once business conditions improved. There were plenty of roadblocks along the way, but the Unbridled team did a great job of helping us exercise prudence to finally get to the closing table. We would certainly recommend Unbridled Capital to any franchisees looking to sell their business, particularly in the Dunkin’ system where their expertise is difficult to find,” said Larry Wright of Charlotte Delites.

“Many congrats to both parties - it took a ton of patience and perseverance, and we send a hearty best wishes to all involved as this transaction ends. This was our first experience as a sell-side advisor in the Dunkin’ system. After seeing this M&A process unfold, I can tell you that Dunkin’ franchisees have been missing-out on the experience and expertise that Unbridled Capital provides. As the franchise world becomes more diverse and interconnected, mid-size and larger Dunkin’ franchisees need an advisor who can run a professionalized M&A process while bringing in new franchisees like Tasty Brands. I encourage Dunkin’ franchisees to reach out to us,” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.

Unbridled Capital provides the franchise community with unrivaled investment banking services.

Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital
kiley@unbridledcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Unbridled Capital Sells 11 Dunkin' Restaurants in NC

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.